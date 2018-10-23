If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.
A five-year-old boy from Modesto who is battling a heart condition just had his dream come true!
Thanks to the Make-a-Wish foundation, London Green became a Ghostbuster and saved Sacramento from ghosts!
At his young age, London has already gone through four open-heart surgeries. But that won’t stop him from fighting a few ghosts. On Monday, Oct. 21, London went through a quick training session from the official Sacramento Ghostbusters in Old Sacramento.
He then went around Old Sac, saving the city from the spooky creatures haunting the Riverfront.
“I just feel so blessed that everyone is out here for London,” Leslie Green, London’s mother, said. “It's amazing to see."
Less than a day after being born, London was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. He was then transported to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital where he was diagnosed with a Pulmonary AVM and LTransposition of the Great Vessels. By March 2017, London had undergone three open-heart surgeries. Despite everything he's been through, London is doing much better and on the road to recovery.
"He keeps on telling us, ‘I'm famous, I'm famous’ because of the way he's being treated, so it's really cute," Stuart Green, London's father, said. "Last year was really rough. Him and my wife spent 121 days in the hospital. He got out January 1st and hasn't been back, so this is like the icing of the cake to the end of the year of him being healthy and happy."
With the help of Sacramento's Ghostbusters, London was able to take down all ghosts in the city.
“It's his dream, but for us, it's a dream come true,” Alex Ortega, Sacramento Ghostbuster, said. “Being able to share this with him and make his dream comes true makes it all the better.”
After a successful day of busting ghosts, there was one more surprise. Mayor Darrel Steinberg gave London a key to the city.
London said the best part of his day was bringing down Marshmellow man. For everyone else, it was heling make London’s wish come true.