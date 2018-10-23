If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

A five-year-old boy from Modesto who is battling a heart condition just had his dream come true!

Thanks to the Make-a-Wish foundation, London Green became a Ghostbuster and saved Sacramento from ghosts!

Wish kid London is dressed for the job! He can't wait to get out there and catch ghosts! #Ghostbusters pic.twitter.com/wtJu5CFPtf — Make-A-Wish CA NV (@MakeAWishCANV) October 22, 2018

At his young age, London has already gone through four open-heart surgeries. But that won’t stop him from fighting a few ghosts. On Monday, Oct. 21, London went through a quick training session from the official Sacramento Ghostbusters in Old Sacramento.

He then went around Old Sac, saving the city from the spooky creatures haunting the Riverfront.

London’s made his first stop at the California Rail Road Museum @csrm_foundation. His ghost meter showed some interesting activities happening here... #GHOSTBUSTER @GBI_Sacramento #californiarailroadmuseum pic.twitter.com/yZnqiGY1TX — Make-A-Wish CA NV (@MakeAWishCANV) October 22, 2018

The first ghost is down!! Thanks to our hero, London, who is living out his wish of being a #GHOSTBUSTER! #LondonSavedTheDay pic.twitter.com/sFH8SFqBvZ — Make-A-Wish CA NV (@MakeAWishCANV) October 22, 2018

Check out that ride! Come cheer London on along Front Street as he rides in the Ecto EXB in style! #GHOSTBUSTERS pic.twitter.com/s0NCJSzBGc — Make-A-Wish CA NV (@MakeAWishCANV) October 22, 2018

Uh Oh, looks like London has more ghosts to chase. Five-year-old London wished he could make a difference in the world by fighting ghosts – stay tuned for more! pic.twitter.com/WnKnlsGBYq — Make-A-Wish CA NV (@MakeAWishCANV) October 22, 2018

👻Thank you London for helping us get rid of the ectoplasm slime and for saving our city! #whoyougonnacall London!! @MakeAWishCANV @Chief_Hahn @TheCityofSac pic.twitter.com/g2RaCIAgVb — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 22, 2018

A special thanks to @dailyfireQuotes for making this wonderful custom leather helmet shield on such short notice! And on top of that you wouldn’t except payment and donated it instead. All just to see little London smile. Cheers to you brother!! pic.twitter.com/VWprlTDJdR — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 22, 2018

Today’s @MakeAWishCANV event was wonderful and we are very grateful to have been a part of London’s wish. Who ya gonna call, GHOSTBUSTERS!!👻 pic.twitter.com/ZlgpMwzmdd — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 22, 2018

Make-a-Wish does it again by making London’s wish of being a Ghost Buster come true in Old Sac. Great kid who saved our City today by catching several ghosts. #togetherwearegreat #SacTownPROUD @MakeAWishCANV pic.twitter.com/BWKjaKskG0 — Daniel Hahn (@Chief_Hahn) October 22, 2018

“I just feel so blessed that everyone is out here for London,” Leslie Green, London’s mother, said. “It's amazing to see."

Less than a day after being born, London was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. He was then transported to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital where he was diagnosed with a Pulmonary AVM and LTransposition of the Great Vessels. By March 2017, London had undergone three open-heart surgeries. Despite everything he's been through, London is doing much better and on the road to recovery.

"He keeps on telling us, ‘I'm famous, I'm famous’ because of the way he's being treated, so it's really cute," Stuart Green, London's father, said. "Last year was really rough. Him and my wife spent 121 days in the hospital. He got out January 1st and hasn't been back, so this is like the icing of the cake to the end of the year of him being healthy and happy."

PHOTOS: Modesto boy saves Old Sacramento from ghosts

With the help of Sacramento's Ghostbusters, London was able to take down all ghosts in the city.

“It's his dream, but for us, it's a dream come true,” Alex Ortega, Sacramento Ghostbuster, said. “Being able to share this with him and make his dream comes true makes it all the better.”

After a successful day of busting ghosts, there was one more surprise. Mayor Darrel Steinberg gave London a key to the city.

Thrilled to hand the keys to the @TheCityofSac this morning to 5-year-old London, who had just vanquished The Marshmallow Man as part of his Make A @MakeAWishCANV dream of becoming a Ghostbuster. Such a strong boy, and such a beautiful smile. @oldsacramento is a safer place now! pic.twitter.com/PA3ox51ESD — Darrell Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) October 22, 2018

London said the best part of his day was bringing down Marshmellow man. For everyone else, it was heling make London’s wish come true.

© 2018 KXTV