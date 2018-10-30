If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- More than a thousand people showed support at Congregation B'nai Israel in Sacramento for a prayer service to remember the victims at the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

People have been showing support right after the shootings. Rabbi Mona Alfi said it's something she saw nearly 20 years ago.

"Just like in 1999, we have been inundated with phone calls, with texts, with emails, with words of love and support, from the larger community," Alfi said. "In 1999, it wasn't until that date that was the worst attack on the Jewish community in the United States. Three synagogues in an hour were fire bombed by two brothers who were white supremacists."

RELATED STORY: California anti-Jewish hate crimes at a 6-year high

Monday night they were all grieving for their fellow Jewish brothers and sisters in Pittsburgh during a prayer service.

"It was important for the Jewish community to be able to come together and process our feelings to grieve our fellow Jews who had been murdered," Alfi said.

People outside their faith wanted to stand in solidarity.

"I think it's more important than ever," said Jaydeep Bhatia from the Sikh community. "No one in this country, any faith group should have to be afraid or express any trepidation in practicing their faith."

"To stand wth with them, to let them know we feel their pai,n and feel with them," said Saad Sweilem, civil rights attorney with CAIR. "As divided as it might seem that America is right now, we're still able to pull together when it matters."

Several hundred were expected, but more than a thousand showed up. The sanctuary overflowed to the social hall.

The California Museum will be offering free admission to the Unity Center on November 3 and 4 to stand up to hate and promote unity in the community. The Unity Center was created in response to the series of 1999 Northern California hate crimes.

More information on the Unity Center can be found here.

Continue the conversation with Ananda on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV