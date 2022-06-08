Mosquito sample in North Highlands area tests positive for West Nile virus

According to a statement from Sacramento County Supervisor Rich Desmond, the mosquito sample was collected near Longview Drive and Watt Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District has confirmed the first mosquito sample of the season to test positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).

On June 2, 2022, the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District confirmed the positive result. According to a statement from Sacramento County Supervisor Rich Desmond, the mosquito sample was collected near Longview Drive and Watt Avenue.

"As a response to the finding of WNV, the District will increase its mosquito trapping and monitoring in the area to find sources where mosquitoes may be breeding," Desmond wrote in a statement. "Targeted ground spraying may also be conducted to rapidly decrease the numbers of adult mosquitoes."

Desmond says California saw 129 confirmed human cases of WNV, including 12 fatalities, last year.

The district recommends people take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from mosquitos. They also encourage residents to report dead birds, neglected pools and other mosquito breeding problems.

“As more people enjoy outdoor activities during the warm spring evenings, it’s important to remember that the best protection against mosquito bites is an effective insect repellent," Gary Goodman, district manager, said.

For more information, visit the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District website.

