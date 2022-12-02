Mother assaulted while leaving McKinley Park

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the suspect pushed the woman and punched her in the head and face several times.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police say a mother was assaulted on Saturday by a 24-year-old man as she was leaving McKinley Park with her two children.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the woman was buckling in her kids when the man pushed her and punched her several times in the head and face. The attack was unprovoked as the victim did not know who was the suspect was, the police department said.

The police department said the man "appeared to be experiencing homelessness."

The woman did not sustain any significant injuries as a result of the attack, police said.

Officers found Christian Glazier nearby and arrested him on suspicion of felony assault.

Related Stories:





ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9