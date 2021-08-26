Mother of Jordan Zenka files civil rights lawsuit for son's death by Sacramento Police

In the lawsuit, Zenka’s mother, Mary Ellen Lennox, alleges the officers used excessive force and is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The mother of Jordan Zenka has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city and county of Sacramento as well as the state of California after her son was shot and killed by police officers at a Natomas grocery story in December 2020.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 13, when an officer was responding to a report of a car that crashed into the Bel Air supermarket on Arena Boulevard. Police received multiple reports from people inside the supermarket that Zenka was inside the store with a large knife and was "cutting his own throat."

After about half an hour of negotiations, police said Zenka charged at officers when they fired the deadly shots. Footage from four officer-worn body cameras was released about a week after the shooting.

“When the police brutally killed my son, they killed his hope. Jordan hoped to marry and have children, but in four seconds, the officers chose to take away his life of promise, and broke my heart,” Lennox said in a press release. “I am horrified by the killings of brown and black men. Jordan was panicking and needed help, and they knew it. Help never came, only scary police dogs poised to attack him.”

The compensation sought according to the lawsuit includes survival damages, wrongful death damages, funeral and burial expenses, lawsuit costs, attorney’s fees, punitive damages against the individual defendants, and any further relief the court deems necessary.

“Ms. Lennox hopes that the lawsuit will bring about tangible change in the law enforcement agencies’ policies and training related to encounters with individuals experiencing mental health crises,” Galipo wrote in a press release about the lawsuit.