Mother suing Sacramento County and children's home for negligence in daughter's death

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The mother of a girl who was killed in 2020 while in the care of Sacramento's foster care system has filed a lawsuit against the system for negligence.

Kendra Czekaj was struck and killed by a truck on Interstate-80 on Jan. 15, 2020, as she chased after a friend who was running away from the children's home. Kendra was 12 years old at the time of her death. The two had been staying at the Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento.

Kendra was previously described to ABC10 as a “heart-warming person,” “very energetic,“ with an "amazing personality.”

Now Michele Bryant, Kendra's mother, is filing a suit against the children's home and Sacramento County for the "negligent and unlawful actions that resulted in Kendra's death." Michele said in a press release through the National Center for Youth Law that Kendra was in and out of the children's home 15 times in 11 days leading up to her death.

"The foster care system that was supposed to keep her safe utterly failed her and instead put her in harm’s way," Michele said in the statement.

Kendra's father, Carewin “Glenn” Czekaj, was sentenced in July 2020 and is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence at Pleasant Valley State Prison after he was found guilty of sexually abusing Kendra. She was removed from her father and step-mother's custody in March 2019.

Sacramento County spokesperson Kim Nava said it is Sacramento County’s policy not to comment on pending litigation.

