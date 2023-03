Very few details about the crash were available, but California Highway Patrol said it happened at Elsie Avenue and Stockton Boulevard.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Sacramento County Thursday.

A Honda and a motorcycle were involved in the crash and the motorcyclist died at the scene.

