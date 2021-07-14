Motorcyclist killed after being ejected from bike in South Sacramento

Investigators have only identified the victim as a 32-year-old Sacramento man.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in South Sacramento, Tuesday night.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers were called out to the crash near 45th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just after 8 p.m. First responders arrived and pronounced the rider dead at the scene.

Crash investigators determined that the driver was heading north on MLK Jr. Boulevard on a Kawasaki ZX600 motorcycle at an unknown speed when he left the roadway to the right for unknown reasons, went over a concrete curb, and crashed into a power pole.

The crash ejected the rider, throwing him into a different power pole and causing fatal injuries. Investigators have only identified the victim as a 32-year-old Sacramento man.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The identity of the victim will be released pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Williamson at 916-897-5600.