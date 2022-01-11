x
Sacramento

Motorcyclist killed in crash involving police officer in North Sacramento

The officer was in a marked police vehicle on the way to a reported felony in progress and did not have their siren or lights on at the time of the crash.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead following a crash with a police officer in North Sacramento on Halloween.

Around 8:10 p.m. Monday, an officer with the Sacramento Police Department and a motorcyclist collided in the area of May Street and Bell Avenue. The officer was in a marked police vehicle on the way to a reported felony in progress and did not have their siren or lights on at the time of the crash.

The man on the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to police. The man has not yet been identified. 

Detectives are investigating the crash. How the crash happened has not been released. Anyone with information can call the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at (916) 808-5471.

   

