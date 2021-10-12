Mountain lion spotted twice near Inderkum High School in past two weeks

Natomas Unified School District said there have been at least two sightings of the animal in recent weeks.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Natomas Unified School District (NUSD) is alerting parents and students that there have been at least two sightings of a mountain lion in recent weeks.

The district said the big cat was seen near the parks and ponds across from Inderkum High School. The district sent out a letter to parents giving them some tips on what to do if they see a mountain lion. Some tips include: stay calm and back away slowly, never approach a lion and do not crouch down or bend over.

NUSD said it informed the following schools in the area to be on alert:

Inderkum High School

Heron School

H. Allen Hight Elementary

Natomas Middle School

Westlake Charter School

They also advised the schools to keep students behind the gates of the school while on campus, adding that School Resource Officers and animal control are keeping an eye out for the animal.

Anyone with information about the animal is being asked to call the Sacramento Police Department.

