SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Fire Department crews are trying to put out multiple cars on fire near the 5400 block of Dry Creek Road on Thursday evening.

Sacramento Fire officials said they are using a tanker shuttle to put out the flames because there are no available fire hydrants nearby. They said the fire seems to have begun around 8 p.m.

Officials did not say what started the fire but that there were no reported injuries.

Incident info: Multiple cars on fire in a tow yard on the 5400 Block of Dry Creek Rd. No water hydrants available. Firefighters performing a tanker shuttle to extinguish the fire. Incident Start Time=Just before 8pm. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/4JAq8Bmcwb — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) April 16, 2021