Murder charges filed for first time in downtown Sacramento shootout

Dandrae Martin, Smiley Martin and Mtula Payton face murder charges in the deaths of Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis and Yamile Martinez.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County's District Attorney and the city's police department announced new charges Tuesday in last month's deadly gang shootout that killed six people in downtown Sacramento.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schuper said that Dandrae Martin, Smiley Martin and Mtula Payton now face murder charges in the deaths of Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis and Yamile Martinez.

According to District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, all three are eligible for the death penalty.

The shootout that also left 12 people wounded was gang-related with at least five different shooters, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said in the Tuesday announcement that over 200 were received by the department and that during the investigation, over 1,000 casings of two different calibers were found. Lester said the search is still on for Mtula Payton.

Police say at least five people fired bullets in the shooting.

Court documents have described Smiley Martin as a dangerous, unrepentant gang member with a “life-time commitment to violence.” Police say his brother, Dandrae Martin, also fired a gun during the melee.

Police have only identified four of the suspected gunmen: the Martin brothers, Mtula Payton and Devazia Turner.

Turner, 29, died in the shooting. The Martin brothers are both in jail. Police don’t know where Payton, 27, is. The Martin brothers are scheduled to return to court May 27, records show.

Attorneys for the Martin brothers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Authorities said Tuesday that they are waiting for more evidence before filing murder charges in the killings of Devazia Turner, Sergio Harris, Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi.

Authorities say Harris and Hoye-Lucchesi were also involved in the dispute with the Martins, Turner and Payton.



WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE THE SHOOTING?

Police have yet to reveal what led to the shootout, but a 15-minute video posted live on Facebook earlier in the night by Smiley Martin showed him brandishing a large handgun, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The video posted about four hours before the shooting was believed to be shot in a parking lot in north Sacramento.

Smiley and Dandrae Martin were in the video, along with Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, one of the men who died in the shooting, said the official, who was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Investigators believe some of the men involved in the shooting were members of the Crips street gang, the official said. At least one of the victims had been linked by law enforcement to the Bloods gang, according to the official.

In the video, Smiley Martin repeatedly waved a handgun at the camera, saying at one point he was going to a club but didn’t have identification, the official said. He also spoke of an affiliation with a street gang and Hoye-Lucchesi could be heard making veiled threats against someone else, according to the official.

At other points in the video, it appeared the handgun was tucked in Martin’s waistband, the official said.

The video also showed local police officers drive nearby and call out to the group to ask if they had seen a child nearby, the official said. The men responded they hadn’t before the officer drove off.

Sacramento police spokesman Chad Lewis said officers were aware of video that included three of the people involved in the shooting. He said the video showed people waving guns and, at some point, a police cruiser rolled up.

WHAT TYPE OF GUNS WERE FIRED?

Police have yet to reveal what type of weapons were used in the shooting, but they have said more than 100 rounds were fired, which is based on the number of shell casings recovered.

Witnesses provided more than 200 videos and photos and tips that have helped investigators, police said. The explosion of gunfire heard on videos posted online had the ring of semi-automatic or automatic weapons.

A stolen handgun found at the scene had been converted to a weapon capable of automatic gunfire. Police were trying to determine if it was used in the shootout.

Smiley Martin was initially facing a charge of possessing a machine gun, though police have said nothing about whether that weapon was used in the shooting.

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity said police were trying to figure out if the gun Martin was seen sporting in the video was used in the attack.

Police also seized a handgun during a search of three homes after the shooting.

WHO ARE THE VICTIMS?

They were three fathers raising their young children, a sister driving downtown to pick up her older sibling from a night out, a landscaper saving her pay for concert tickets and a woman living on the streets in search of housing.

Documents filed April 15 by Sacramento County District Attorney’s office show that Hoye-Lucchesi, Harris, and Turner were affiliated with gangs.

