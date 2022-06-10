Musical lineup announced for Farm to Fork Festival

This year, Korean-American musician Japanese Breakfast and American singer, songwriter and actor Gregory Porter will be headlining in the heart of Sacramento.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Anyone hungry...for some music, that is?

Visit Sacramento has announced Sacramento's notorious Farm to Fork Festival has announced its musical headliners, and these musicians' voices are just as yummy as the food that'll be there!

This year, Korean-American musician Japanese Breakfast and American singer, songwriter and actor Gregory Porter will be in the heart of Sacramento, headlining the two-day Farm to Fork Festival.

On Friday, September 23, Gregory Porter will take center stage, along with performances by The Last Bandoleros, Southern Avenue, and Carter Faith.

On Saturday, September 24, Japanese Breakfast will vibe out with the crowd and conclude the festival, along with performances by The National Parks and Jocelyn & Chris.

There will also be local DJs, bands, dancers, and vendors.

And the Farm to Fork news keeps rolling in! Here's your 2022 Farm-to-Fork Festival band lineup 🎵⤵️ Friday, September... Posted by Farm to Fork Capital of America on Friday, June 10, 2022

The Farm to Fork Festival features fresh food, local beers and wines, cooking demonstrations, and interactive exhibits, accompanied by a two-day concert series.

Before the festival, there is a sit-down dinner called the Tower Bridge Dinner. This dinner is created and executed by Visit Sacramento and is deemed one of the nation’s most unforgettable dining experiences.

This year, the chefs for the Tower Bridge Dinner are:

For the full lineup, festival events a,nd more information, go to www.FarmToFork.com.