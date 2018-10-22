ABC10 is partnering with My Sister's House for their Run for a Safe Haven again this year.

Their goal is to raise money to continue serving the Northern California community against domestic and sexual violence. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women and men have been victims of some form of physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

"I would probably already be dead somewhere."

That is Alessa. We can't show you her face or give you her real name because for Alessa, and many others like her, she would only put her more at risk of being victimized again. However, she wanted to share her painful story of domestic abuse.

"I felt like there was no hope, I couldn’t see any little light, like how everyone says it’s going to get better and you'll see a light at the end of the tunnel, but inside of me, there was no hope at all,” Alessa said. “It was scary at the time and, of course I have my daughter that I have to take care of and speaking English is my second language, so it was very difficult. And then, when My Sister’s House came into play, the light that I couldn't see, the hope that I couldn't find, I was able to see it there.”

My Sister’s House helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking by providing a 24-hour helpline, a shelter and financial services for victims to help get them on their own two feet. Nilda Valmores, the executive director of My Sister's House, says the charity started off specializing in immigrant communities because of cultural norms that may enable domestic violence.

"You're not supposed to bring shame to your family,” Valmores said. “You're not supposed to talk about what's happening behind closed doors."

Now, Valmores says, they specialize in underserved communities, working to help every child grow up in a safer world.

"And that begins with the parents that are taking care of them that they have to be all that they can be and be safe and can begin to heal from the trauma,” Valmores said.

Alessa says it took her faith, My Sister's House and sheer willpower to not only pull herself up, but also share her story.

"It makes me the woman that I am today and gives me the strength to do what I need to do," Alessa said.

And for people whose story sounds like hers, she offers this advice.

"Please. Reach out. My Sister's House is here,” Valmores said.

If you want to help women like Alessa and My Sister's House, join them for their Run for a Safe Haven on Saturday, Oct. 27.

