Sacramento County Sheriff's Office releases name of deputy killed in shootout

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced that Deputy Adam Gibson was killed Monday night, following a chase and shooting that ended near Cal Expo.

Gibson was also a K-9 handler and his dog Riley, along with the suspect, were also killed. K-9 Riley was a member of the sheriff's office for three years.

The incident began with an attempted traffic stop a little after 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, according to sheriff's office. The suspect lead deputies on a chase for nearly 15 minutes before crashing his vehicle outside the Cal Expo racetrack. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect, the only person in the car, was a parolee, though it wasn't immediately clear whether there was a warrant for his arrest.

After the crash, deputies tried getting the driver to exit his car, but he wouldn't roll down his windows or get out of the car. More than a dozen deputies were on scene by that time and used less-lethal force to break the back window of the suspect's car.

The K-9 handler then deployed the dog to try and get the driver out of the car. Jones said that is when the suspect shot and killed the dog and then began firing on deputies, who returned fire.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said this deputy's death marks the fourth officer killed on the job in his 10 years as sheriff. He said dash camera video was recording and will be made available at a later time. The Sacramento Police Department will investigate the incident.

Another deputy, 43, was shot and is recovering at UC Davis Medical Center.

Gibson was a six-year veteran of the department and leaves behind a wife and 9-month-old child. Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said he personally delivered the news to the deputy's wife.

