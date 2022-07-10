Narcan soon available on all Sacramento City Unified campuses

New rainbow colored fentanyl has sparked concerns over safety and made the Sacramento City Unified School District add new safety measures early.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Unified School District will soon make Narcan available at all of its school campuses.

The district is calling it a matter of life and death as more and more drugs are laced with Fentanyl. There's a new alert out about a new trend called "Rainbow Fentanyl."

Parents are just now hearing of the dangerous drug making its way down streets. To stop damage from this new drug as it gains traction, the Sacramento City Unified School District is making new plans.

"This is really impacting across the whole nation, our state. And here locally in our county. Last year when you look at that data. 174 individuals died of an opioid-related overdose. We know that these kinds of fentanyl products are very easily accessed," said Victoria Flores, executive director for student support and health services for the district.

She says with the help of the state, each one of their campuses will now offer free Narcan in the case of an emergency.

Narcan is a nasal spray used during a suspected opioid overdose.

"[Narcan] can have an immediate effect. It's not harmful if you give it… We just really want to make sure that we can save lives and keep our students and all our community members safe," said Flores.

She says it will be kept in the school's rescue safety box usually located in the front office and all staff is being trained on how to use it.

While some parents and community members may be concerned with having Narcan on hand, Flores reassures the district has safety at the forefront of their plans.

"Educate yourself. Look at what's going on,” said Flores. “Talk to your student. I think that's always our number one you know recommendation. Talk to your student."

Mother to a student within the district, Sharonda Lee says she appreciates the school taking extra precautions for her child’s safety.

"I believe as long as our kids are in the facility of the staff and the school it is their priority to put our kids and their safety first," said Lee.

Watch more from ABC10: Sacramento becomes City of Festivals as Aftershock kicks off 2 weekends of festivals