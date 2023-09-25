Families gather at State Capitol on National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims

Dozens of people came out to the event to share photos and messages of support.

SACRAMENTO, California — Grieving families gathered at the State Capitol in Sacramento to remember loved ones taken too soon on National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.

Mothers, like Chiffon Buckner, are still grieving the loss of their children. She told ABC10 her 19-year-old daughter, Taylor Blackwell, was killed in February 2020 by someone she met online.

"People always say that time heals all wounds but that's not true. When you lose your child, you lose a part of yourself that is gone forever," she said.

Buckner said her daughter was a college student and young leader. She is still searching for answers.

"I still haven't gotten any justice for her. They say there's an ongoing investigation, but I haven't had like any real communication with the detectives on her case — they haven't reached out to me since the year she passed away," Buckner said

She said her faith and her family have helped get her through the last three years as they continue to push for justice.

Alex Hansen's sister, Aryanna Nielsen Thompson, was murdered in 2018 at the age of 28. She said she was killed in a mobile home fire set by someone she didn't know.

"Ary was a light to everybody that she met," Hansen said. "She was an amazing mother. Her son is actually here. He was nine years old when she was murdered and so I adopted him and now he's with us and he's doing amazing. He's 14 now."

She said the man who took her sister's life was found guilty and sentenced to 55 years to life in prison, but Hansen said with the ever changing laws, her family is concerned about how soon her sister's killer could be up for parole.

Hansen is dedicating her time to advocating for the families of victims. She said she created a nonprofit, called Victim Advocate Angels, to help advocates at Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

"I really wanted to be able to walk with these people who don't have support that they should have," she said.

There are resources available for families of murder victims in need of support.

The Sacramento County DA's Office has a Victim Witness Assistance Program that offers services, including crisis intervention, court accompaniment, emotional support and assistance in getting emergency services. Click here to learn more.

The National Organization of Parents of Murdered Children, Inc. also provides support for parents and other survivors who are dealing with loss. Click here to learn more about their services.

California's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has an Office of Victim and Survivor Rights and Services that offers services for victims and survivors. Click here to learn more.

