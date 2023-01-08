Sacramento Police Department building bonds with communities during National Night Out

At an event hosted by the Del Paso Heights Community Association, young people learned CPR, how to use Narcan and how to tie a tourniquet.

SACRAMENTO, California — Building bonds between the police and the communities they serve, events marking the 40th Annual National Night Out were held across the Sacramento area and the country Tuesday evening.

From Colonial Heights to Del Paso Heights, the events featured music, BBQ and children's activities.

In a hard-fought game on the court, 10-year-old Carter Quiroz took on Sacramento Police Officer Anthony Gamble one-on-one.

"If people in the community can get to know me as Anthony, and not necessarily as Officer Gamble, then you have a connection there that's built that hopefully will last a lifetime," Gamble said.

At an event hosted by the Del Paso Heights Community Association, young people learned CPR, how to use Narcan and how to tie a tourniquet.

Association president and founder Gregory Jefferson said the neighborhood, which has had historic tensions with law enforcement, had seen improved relations with the Sacramento Police Department in recent years thanks in part to events like National Night Out.

"So, we have a common interest. Everybody wants to see peace. The officer wants to go home safe that night. And we don’t want to get shot by a stray bullet at a stoplight," Jefferson said. "So we need them; they need us."

Officer Gamble grew up in South Sacramento. He says meeting police officers as a kid inspired him to put on the badge.

"There may be a kid that sees me out here playing basketball and say, 'I want to be a police officer.' And we can have those conversations and kind of spark that interest as well," Gamble said.

