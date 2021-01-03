Natomas Walmart evacuated after firework goes off in men's department

Sacramento Fire Department said a firework was placed in a shirt in the men's department at Walmart.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A Natomas Walmart was evacuated on Sunday after a firework went off in the men's clothing department.

Sacramento Fire Department said a firework was placed inside a shirt and lit. Walmart staff were able to put out the fire with a dry chemical extinguisher.

Firefighters did a smoke evacuation and said the Walmart would have to stay closed until the smoke is removed.

A spokesperson for Sacramento Fire said no one was injured and that the business should reopen soon.

READ ALSO: