Natomas Walmart evacuated after firework goes off in men's department

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A Natomas Walmart was evacuated on Sunday after a firework went off in the men's clothing department.
Sacramento Fire Department said a firework was placed inside a shirt and lit. Walmart staff were able to put out the fire with a dry chemical extinguisher.
Firefighters did a smoke evacuation and said the Walmart would have to stay closed until the smoke is removed.
A spokesperson for Sacramento Fire said no one was injured and that the business should reopen soon.
