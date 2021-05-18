Rio Americano High School teacher displayed Nazi flag during class, officials say

In a letter to parents, the school's principal said they were investigating why the teacher thought the flag was appropriate to use.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation is underway at Rio Americano High School after a teacher displayed a Nazi flag during class, school officials said.

In a statement, the San Juan Unified School District referred to it as a hate/bias incident on campus. In a message to parents on Tuesday, Principal Brian Ginter said it was one of several flags from Germany on display for a school lesson last week. The statement from the district referenced that it was part of a World War 2 history lesson.

"The Nazi flag is a long-standing symbol of hate and does not represent the culture and values of our school or our district. The symbolism of these flags is deplorable and we denounce it - hate has no place at our school," Ginter said in the letter to parents.

Ginter said the school is looking into why the teacher thought the flags were appropriate to use and making sure the teacher and others understood that this wasn't an acceptable way to teach any curriculum.

The flags were on display last week and were also removed that week, Ginter said in the letter.