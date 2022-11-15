Nearby diesel spill leads to major clean up at Tanzanite Community Park

The spill caused Tanzanite Community Park to completely close until it's been cleared up

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A major cleanup operation is underway at Tanzanite Community Park in Natomas after a nearby diesel spill.

Multiple federal, state and local agencies are there as they try to find the best way to move forward. For now, authorities are asking the nearby community and park visitors to stay away from the area because they don't want anyone having contact with the diesel fuel.

Mary Fricke, public information officer with the Office of Spill Prevention and Loss, said there was a diesel drum at the Hines company located off of Commerce Way in Natomas that released oil that flowed into a storm drain.

The spill caused Tanzanite Community Park to completely close until it's been cleared up. At least two birds were impacted by the oil.

However, with help of the Oiled Wildlife Care Network, they were taken to the San Francisco Wildlife Care and Education Center.

Now the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is overseeing the cleanup of the contractor hired by the company.

"They say the cleanup could be a day, week or two weeks, but officials will let the public know when they are back open," said Carlos Eliason, spokesperson for the city of Sacramento, Department of Utilities.

