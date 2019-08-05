SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly 200 Sacramento City Unified School District teachers will soon be fired as the district continues to try avoiding a state takeover, announced late Tuesday night.

The layoffs had been announced earlier this year but were challenged by the teachers’ union. However, an administrative judge upheld the layoffs and ABC10 has confirmed that 178 teachers will laid off on July 1, 2019.

SCUSD blamed a decline in enrollment and budget issues for the layoffs as they continue to make cuts to try and avoid a state takeover. The district has until June to fill a $35-million budget hole.

No word yet on what schools and teachers will be impacted by this decision.

SCUSD officials told ABC10 that the board will approve the layoffs at a special board meeting scheduled on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Superintendent Jorge Aguilar issued the following statement following the decision:

“Decisions that result in our district losing dedicated staff members are not easy. Unfortunately, we do not have the resources to maintain our current staffing levels due to our fiscal crisis and declining enrollment. We are committed to helping our staff during this challenging transition.”

Board President Jessie Ryan had this to say:

“Each cut to our dedicated, certificated, classified and administrative staff looms heavy on our hearts but is unfortunately necessary given our grave fiscal challenges. We remain committed to doing the difficult work necessary to avoid a state takeover but recognize how deeply these actions impact our school communities.”

This is a developing story.

