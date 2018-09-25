If viewing on the ABC10 mobile app, click here for multimedia

Sacramento is the Farm-to-Fork capital, and this week, it will be living up to its namesake when the annual Farm-to-Fork Festival takes place.

The festival is a two-day event bringing together fresh food, live music, and wine and beer at the Capitol Mall.

It’s a free event for the whole family with a variety exhibits, booths, and vendors to please everyone. Here’s what you need to know for the Farm-to-Fork Festival.

When is it:

Sacramento’s Farm-to-Fork Festival will be taking place on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.

The Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where is it:

There are seven entrances for the festival, located at Sacramento’s Capitol Mall between 3rd and 8th Streets.

Entrances are at both ends of 4th Street, both ends of 5th Street, 6th & L Streets, and both ends of 7th Street.

Where do I park:

The festival recommends using the City of Sacramento’s parking app or using public transportation. A free bike valet will be available for guests.

Sacramento Regional Transit is also offering free bus and light rail rides to the festival. Instead of purchasing a ticket, print the free ride flier and take it with you.

Admission:

Free and appropriate for all ages.

Pets –

While pets are allowed, the experience of large crowds and other animals may be overwhelming for them. The festival asks that people consider the impact of the large crowd on the pet. Additionally, some farm-to-fork animals may be part of an exhibit and cause stress for pets.

What to leave at home:

These items will not be allowed:

Outside alcohol

Glass containers

Cans

Weapons

Illegal drugs

Chemicals

Fireworks

Smoke bombs

Unapproved Pamphlets, handouts, and advertisements

Vendors:

There are over 100 vendors Farm-to-Fork that will be at the festival this year. Ranging from festival sponsors and street food to fresh food and crafts.

A few of the vendors will include:

Azteca Street Tacos

Buckhorn BBQ Truck

Drewski’s Hot Rod Kitchen

Hemly Cider

Pachamama Coffee

Lockeford Sausage

Hensleigh Healthy Beef

Art of Popcorn

Henry’s Bullfrog Bees & Pure Honey

Mariani Nut Company

Mad Science of Sacramento Valley

California State Railroad Museum

For a full list of vendors at the event, click here.

Live Music Line Up:

The festival will have live music to accompany the day’s events on Friday and Saturday.

Friday Night Kickoff - 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Free

There’ll be farm-to-fork food from Raley’s, Savemart, and local food trucks in addition to three musical acts on the Bank of America music stage.

4:15 p.m. - Idea Team

6:30 p.m. - Logan Brill

7:30 p.m. - The Wood Brothers

Saturday- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Free

From the time the event begins on Saturday to when it ends, there'll be live music performing.

11:30 a.m. – Jessica Malone

1:15 p.m. – Sunny War

3:05 p.m. – Magic Giant

4:45 p.m. - Dawes

Festival Demos:

An integral part of the Farm-to-Fork Festival are the demo stages highlighting the Sacramento culinary scene and their skills in food preparation. These are only a few of the demos going on at the festival.

Acura Stage -

Floral Decorating

Hog Butchering Competition

Taste of the Bridge Dinner demos

Nugget Stage -

Pasta Making

Pickling and Fermenting

How to build a Cheese Board

UC Davis Health Stage -

Farm to Table Talks

Sous Chef Competition

Sutter Health Kids Stage -

Petting Zoo

Veggie forward recipes for kids and families

For a full list of events, click here.

© 2018 KXTV