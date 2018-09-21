City of Trees 2018 is a music festival hosted by Alt 94.7, taking place in Sacramento this weekend.

When does it start

City of Trees takes place on Sept 22. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Location

The event is held at Papa Murphy park at Cal Expo, located at 1600 Exposition Boulevard in Sacramento. Parking is $15, cash only.

Expect a lot of traffic while going to the City of Trees event.

Prices

$39.50 for general admission

Guests will be allowed to stand on the floor or sit in the field stands.

Children two and under are allowed in for free but they must be accompanied by an adult.

VIP Experience tickets have sold out.

Who’s playing

ODESZA

Bastille

Chvrches

Dirty Heads

Blue October

Lovely the Band

Just Loud

Arden Park Roots

ONOFF

Me & You

Lucid

Zephyr

Robbie & Blue (HOF)

DJ Oasis & Joseph One (FVME Squad)

Andrew Hollis

Helpful tips

ID is required at the time of will call pickup and entering the venue.

There are no refunds.

The event will happen rain or shine.

Consuming alcohol will require valid id and age verification.

No re-entry will be allowed during the event.

Additional FAQ’s can be found here.

