1. US judge finds PG&E violated criminal probation

A federal judge in San Francisco has determined that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. violated its probation in a criminal case stemming from a deadly 2010 gas pipeline explosion in the San Francisco Bay Area.

2. Golden Road Brewing liquor license in jeopardy after underage drinking accusation

Golden Road Brewing in Sacramento could have its liquor license suspended, or even revoked, after an employee allegedly selling alcohol to an underage customer.

3. Dentists volunteering to provide free dental care in February, March

Dentists will be volunteering their time and skill to help children and adults with their dental care in February and March.

