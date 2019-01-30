1. CA DOJ finds Sac PD's use of force policies 'outdated,' suggests 49 ways to improve

An assessment requested by Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg found their police department's use of force policies to be outdated.

2. PG&E bankruptcy could be costly to wildfire victims

Faced with potentially ruinous lawsuits over California's recent wildfires, PG&E Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection in a move that could lead to higher bills for customers of the nation's biggest utility and reduce the size of any payouts to fire victims.

3. Man exposes self to security camera at Sacramento apartment

It happened in broad daylight at an apartment located in the 2300 block of Q Street. The residents of the apartment, a husband and wife, found out about the flasher while they were checking their camera footage on Tuesday.

4. Local weather forecast

5. Social media post of the day

