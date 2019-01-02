1. Thieves steal 32 laptops from Stockton charter school

Thirty-two laptops valued at $12,000 were stolen on Jan. 21 from Stockton's Aspire Langston Hughes Academy School.

2. Strong winds, heavy rain, snow headed for Northern California Friday

Strong winds, heavy rain and snow, plus thunderstorms, are all possible as the storm door opens Friday night.

3. Camp Fire survivors look for a new place to live as last Red Cross shelter closes

Even though the shelter at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds is set to close Jan. 31, that doesn't mean that the survivors will be forced out at once.

4. Local weather forecast

Click here to see the local weather forecast.

5. Social media post of the day

Click here to see the social media post of the day.