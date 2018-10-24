If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

SACRAMENTO, Ca — A neighbor of the young mother found dead in Del Paso Heights said he heard "horrific screams" coming the woman's home the night she was killed.

Candice De Anda was first reported missing October 19 from her Del Paso Heights home. Her body was later found inside her vehicle not far from where she was first reported missing.

On Monday, authorities announced that they had arrested her husband, 24-year-old Eddie Tillman, for the murder.

De Anda's neighbor, Marvin, says the family had recently moved into the Del Paso Heights neighborhood. A few days ago, Marvin said he heard screaming coming from his neighbor’s house but didn't think much of it since the screams stopped abruptly.

“I was concerned but then it stopped, and I figured it was just fighting whatever,” Marvin said.

WEAVE is the primary provider of crisis intervention services for survivors of domestic and sexual assault in Sacramento County. Julie Bornhoeft is the Chief Development Officer at WEAVE and says domestic abuse can be physical, emotional, economic and spiritual.

If you are a victim of abuse and need help, you can contact the WEAVE helpline at 916-920-2952.

