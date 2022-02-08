New Netflix docuseries to feature Sacramento serial killer Dorothea Puente

The 1980s serial killer would drug the elderly, homeless, and disabled tenants at her boarding home, cash their Social Security checks and then bury them.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Netflix's new docuseries "Worst Roommate Ever" will feature Dorothea Puente, the 1980s serial killer convicted of killing tenants who lived in her downtown Sacramento home.

According to Netflix, "'The Worst Roommate Ever highlights four harrowing tales of seemingly harmless roommates turning into real-life nightmares for their unsuspecting victims when their malevolent and sometimes violent intentions are revealed."

Puente would drug the elderly, homeless, and disabled tenants at her boarding home, cash their Social Security checks and then bury them at her property located at 1426 F Street here in Sacramento.

Despite being convicted of murder in 1993 and sent to prison, Puente denied killing the victims until the day she died in 2011.

The five-episode docuseries featuring Puente is set to release on Netflix Mar. 1, 2022.

Here is the trailer for "Worst Roommate Ever":

