More than 1,000 immigrants from 86 nations became American citizens Wednesday at the Sacramento Convention Center.

It was a joyous day for these new American citizens yet bittersweet for some, who empathize with families whose immigration status are in limbo.

“Right now, for the Spanish, it’s not right,” said Maria Molina, a new American citizen from Mexico. “It allows separation of children, the father”

Molina says she is frustrated with President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, especially the zero-tolerance policy which has separated children from their parents.

Hundreds in the audience booed as organizers of the naturalization ceremony played a recorded video message from President Donald Trump.

"No matter where you come from or what faith you practice,” Trump said. “This country is now your country."

President Trump issued an executive order early Wednesday which ended in that policy. However, it’s still unclear how and when children will be reunited with their parents.

The issue still weighs on the minds of some living in the Sacramento area like Cruz Castro, who attended the naturalization ceremony for his wife. However, he’s a so-called Dreamer -- or the name given to people brought to the United States illegally by their parents as children.

He is currently protected by the immigration policy known as Deferred Action For Early Childhood Arrivals (DACA) but many still worry those protections are under threat.

"It's just hard. You know you don't know what's going to happen tomorrow,” Castro said. “My wife, one step ahead, she's a U.S. citizen. Hopefully, one day I'll be taking this oath too."

Ruben Baderas, 62, illegally immigrated to the U.S. in 1977. He now has four children, has been married 36 years, and worked in construction. He says recent immigration policies made him feel pressured to seek citizenship and he’s now relieved.

"Being able to vote and be part of the U.S, that's a big accomplishment for someone like me, a person from Mexico,” Balderas said.

These new Americans who take issue with immigration policies say they'll use their new right to vote to challenge them.

