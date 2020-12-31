Rita Saenz to take over California EDD

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Rita L. Saenz, 71, as the new director of California Employment Development Department.

SACRAMENTO, California — Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed a new leader to the state's Employment Development Department (EDD).

Rita L. Saenz, 71, is the new director of EDD, Newsom's office announced Wednesday. Saenz was most recently a consultant at Saenz and Associates.

Newsom said Saenz is taking on the job at "one of the most difficult moments in the Department’s history," pointing to a record number of unemployment claims and fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"...with Rita at the helm, we stand ready to ensure payments to Californians who are in desperate need of financial support while simultaneously stopping fraud in our systems and holding people who have committed fraud accountable,” Newsom said.

Saenz also held leadership roles with Xerox Corporation (2007 to 2016), Affiliated Computer Services (2007 to 2009), Academy for Coaching Excellence (2004 to 2007), California Department of Social Services (1998 to 2004), Maria Nemeth Associates LLC (1983 to 1998), and the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Abuse (1978 to 1981).

The appointment requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $204,864.

