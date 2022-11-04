New mural in Sacramento honors DJ Gio one month after killing

The newly painted Jazz Alley mural commemorates the local performer who was killed in a Natomas shooting last month.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The community has honored the late DJ Gio with a newly painted mural on the walls of Jazz Alley in Sacramento.

Giovanni Isidro Razo Pizano, known to many as DJ Gio, was killed by what police called a double homicide and robbery attempt on April 10 in Natomas.

The mural displays the performer with a halo, sitting holding his phone with the words "long live DJ Gio" at the bottom.

It was painted by the local artist known as "Pawn the Muralist".

30-year-old Vernon Mulder was also killed in the shooting.

REMEMBERING DJ GIO

While many knew him as an entertainer, David Garibaldi, a local artist in Sacramento, knew him as his friend.

“DJ Gio, when he plays, it’s a different energy; it’s not just a DJ. He is an entertainer, so if you ever see videos of him, he’s not just behind the turntable, he’s on the mic in front of the crowd. He’s really moving everyone,” Garibaldi told ABC10 in April.

DJ Kenzo, from Stockton, said he first opened a show for DJ Gio four years ago. DJ Kenzo said the impact DJ Gio had was felt not just in Sacramento but also in Stockton and Modesto. He said that DJ Gio gave young DJs someone positive to look up to.

“Seeing a DJ that was about 45 minutes away from me, going crazy and doing amazing things... I wanted to be as close I could with him and learn from him,” DJ Kenzo told ABC10 in April.

DJ Kenzo also said he got advice from DJ Gio that he'll never forget.

"He just told me don’t stop, stay consistent. Don’t stop, don’t quit,” DJ Kenzo said.

Watch more from ABC10: Community mourns the loss of popular Sacramento entertainer DJ Gio