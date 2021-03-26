New grocery store could be coming to Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood

If the city council approves a $1.1-million loan next month, the grocery store will open in the fall.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Vacant for more than a year, the old Food Source grocery store in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood may soon be bustling with shoppers once again this fall.

Stockton-based PAQ, which operates the Rancho San Miguel Market chain, will move into the 4401 Broadway address if the Sacramento City Council approves a loan.

The $1.1-million loan will go towards the renovation of the empty building. The council will consider the loan at its meeting on April 6, 2021. The new grocery store will serve the Oak Park, Elmhurst, and Tahoe Park neighborhoods. It will be 100% employee-owned.

There are 22 Rancho San Miguel Market stores throughout the Central Valley and Central Coast regions. According to the company, this would be the first Rancho San Miguel Market in Sacramento.

The total cost of the project is estimated at more than $6 million.

Another Food Source store that closed in March 2020 on Mack Road in Sacramento remains empty with no plans for a new tenant. Community leaders have said the absence of a grocery store in the underserved neighborhood has created a "food desert."

Continue the conversation with Kurt on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10