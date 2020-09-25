New touchless temperature scanners coming to Sacramento

The City of Sacramento purchased 500 Clear Scan G-7000 temperature scanners for underserved communities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — There's something new coming to the capital city, and it's here to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It's called Clear Scan G-7000 and it's a very "smart" device.

The city of Sacramento recently authorized $1 million from their CARES act money to purchase 500 of these temperature scanners. They are FDA registered and have all the bells and whistles. These scanners will be offered to small and locally owned businesses in underserved communities.

Clear Scan G7000 is a touchless scanner, and is able to detect a person's temperature and whether or not that person is wearing a mask before they enter a business. If the person is not wearing a mask, the scanner will give them a verbal reminder to put one on.

"We need to make sure that when people enter a restaurant, and people enter a business when people go back to work that we know, and people around them know, that they are not carrying the COIVD virus," stated Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg. "It's one way that we can help our small businesses. That we can help all of our employers."

On Friday morning, the Capital Golf Challenge took place at William Land Golf Course. Proceeds went to support the Morton Golf Foundation. Anyone who entered the course had to go through these scanners.

"At the end of the day, it's about stopping the spread," explained Katrina Costello, a strategic consultant. "I think The City of Sacramento has done an excellent job in taking some of the CARE money to put toward this technology and be able to give these technologies to these communities and these businesses that might not be able to afford it during these times."