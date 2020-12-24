Sacramento closing roads to cars to help improve physical, mental health

Roads in Land Park are already closed and have become available for pedestrians and cyclists.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The city of Sacramento is shutting down some roads with the hope people will take advantage of the space and get outside.

The project is called Slow & Active Streets and the objective is to close off certain streets for walking, cycling, and other forms of physical exercise. The city plans to shut down six miles of roads to create more opportunities for people to exercise during the pandemic, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This will provide opportunities for outdoor activity, particularly in areas of the city with fewer parks and outdoor yards.

Select roads in Land Park between Freeport Boulevard to Land Park Drive have already been shuttered as an early test of the project. More road closure locations are expected to be announced soon.

This project will cost the city around $225,000 and will last until April 2021. Jennifer Donlon Wyant, transportation planning manager for the city, said in a press release these road closures are not for parties. People will be asked to still adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

“We do want to remind folks that closed streets will be for active transportation like biking, walking, scooting, wheelchair-rolling and other human-powered physical activity," Wyant said.

Even though the streets will be shut down to cars, there will still be street sweeping and trash pickups. Cars parked on these streets will still be required to move for city services.

