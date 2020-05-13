Federal court ruling in Joseph Mann police shooting case could have national impact

Joseph Mann's siblings were barred from suing the city of Sacramento until the 9th Circuit Federal court of appeals said their case can proceed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of Joseph Mann and their attorney are talking only to ABC10 after a major federal court decision that could have national implications.

"I still think about my brother every day,” said Joseph’s brother Robert Mann. “My family still goes through trying to find some type of closure in this case."

The Sacramento Police shooting of Joseph Mann dates back to July 2016. Police never found a gun, but they say he did have a knife and was a threat to the officers and the community.

Officers fired 18 shots. Mann was hit 14 times. An investigation found the officers acted lawfully in the shooting, but both officers have since left the department.

"When someone loses a loved one, that person is injured and should have a right to justice in federal court and that is where we are going,” said family attorney Mark Merin.

Mann's father settled with the city, but his siblings have been barred from filing suit until now. After a lengthy back and forth in the courts, a recent decision from the 9th Circuit Federal court of appeals says their case can proceed.

"Children that grow up in the same household all their life also have a relationship, and so I think it is something the courts are looking at in-depth now,” said Merin. “I think they understand that the relationship that the siblings have with each other is just as important as the relationship that the parents have."

Joseph Mann was 50-years-old and mentally ill. Merin says he has made it his mission to get justice for Joseph’s family. He notes the could be a landmark case for other families.

“Well, it should be because this is an area that has been very obscure,” said Merin. “And there are lots of relationships that deserve protection. Fianceés…even domestic partners. Why shouldn't they be able to sue when a policeman kills their loved one?"

This decision simply means the case can now proceed. Stay with ABC10 for updates on this developing story.

