SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Tuesday, ABC10 spoke with the outgoing and incoming public information officer for the Sacramento Police Department.

Viewers may be familiar with the outgoing spokesperson, Lt. Vance Chandler, who had another big headline to announce: the department's first female sergeant public information officer, Sgt. Sabrina Briggs.

"It was a big goal of mine to see a female as our first sergeant public information officer. We've never had that as an organization, and I felt that was really important," said Chandler.

Briggs has spent the last 14 years working on patrol, internal affairs, and she was just promoted in the last two years to the first African American female sergeant for the department.

"I'm honored," said Briggs. "Vance did an amazing job, and I'm so proud that he got promoted to lieutenant. I have some big shoes to fill, but I'm ready for the challenge."

Briggs is now enjoying another first, and she hopes it will inspire others to follow in her footsteps.

"I realized the impact that I had going out to speak at high schools...going out to speak to the community," said Briggs. "Seeing these young men and women looking up to me going, 'Oh my gosh I can do this. I can do that job.'"

As for Chandler? After spending the last year and a half working to build bridges with communities like the Meadowview neighborhood in South Sacramento that was gripped with protests after the Stephon Clark shooting, he will now serve as Watch Commander in South Sacramento.

"I feel confident that I can go there and have a big impact," said Chandler. "Dealing with these very controversial incidents where I've seen the distrust in the community in our police department I feel like I know what it takes to build that trust."

