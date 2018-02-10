On Monday, dozens of Sacramento residents attended the first support group meeting for those who have had a near-death experience.

Barbara Bartolome, founder of the Santa Barbara chapter, was the first featured speaker. Bartolome said she has had two near-death experiences; one at 18-months-old and the other at 31-years-old.

"It changes your outlook on the world," said Bartolome, adding that another chance at life gave her the courage she needed to leave an abusive relationship. "How can I be kind to someone? How can I make a difference? How can I show love?"

Bartolome said she found a new life purpose and is focused on helping others who have also had near-death experiences.

The group will meet monthly as the Sacramento chapter of the International Association for Near-Death Studies. There is no fee to join the group, but you can offer a donation. There are also online support groups, if there isn't one that meets up in your area. For more information, click here.

