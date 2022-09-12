New Sacramento County sheriff reveals top priorities, former sheriff reflects on career

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Jim Cooper is officially Sacramento County's first Black sheriff.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jim Cooper is officially the new sheriff of Sacramento County once the clock struck 5 p.m., Friday. Sheriff Cooper left a parting gift to now former Sheriff Scott Jones.

“On behalf of the California State Legislature, I’ve got a resolution honoring your time as sheriff of Sacramento County,” said Cooper.

Cooper, in return, was gifted keys to the sheriff's office with "its own executive washroom," according to Jones.

“These now are yours. Congratulations sheriff! [You're] the 37 sheriff of Sacramento County,” said Jones to Cooper.

Cooper is no stranger to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. After working there for 30 years, he retired as a captain. He became Elk Grove’s first mayor and spent eight years in the state legislature.

“I’ve always loved law enforcement. I started when I was 20 years old so it’s in my blood and one thing I’ve enjoyed is you can have an immediate impact on someone’s life,” said Cooper.

He will also be the first black sheriff for Sacramento County.

“The first in the county yes, the second in California and most of your departments are 180 years old, so it does carry some responsibility with it but it’s something I’m excited about. I’m a Sheriff for everyone,” said Cooper.

One of the first issues Cooper wants to tackle is homelessness, especially along the American River Parkway, and crime.

“Push the conservatorship we have to do something about that. The public is tired, the state spent $20 million on homelessness and it’s gotten worse. What we’ve been doing hasn’t worked, it’s time for something else and I hope to lead that charge,” said Cooper.

After 34 years of service Scott Jones reflects on hopes that his biggest accomplishment will pay it forward to the future: to see Sacramento’s youth hopefully one day working in law enforcement.

“The youth services, the way we interact and reach out to youth most pointedly in our challenged communities with sports and mentorship and opportunities,” said Jones.

But moving forward he does not have the desire to run a law enforcement department nor be a political candidate again. But he would work to help victims of crimes or on border issues.

Jones last official act was attending the state sheriff’s meeting.

There will a public swearing in ceremony for Sheriff Cooper Friday, Dec. 16.