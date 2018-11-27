Watch out Las Vegas, Sacramento is coming for the crown of Sin City.

Well, not really.

In a new study conducted by WalletHub, Sacramento ranked 39th on their list of 'Most Sinful Cities', a distinction based on vices broken down into seven different categories. Las Vegas topped the list, followed by Los Angeles, New York, Houston then St. Louis in the top five.

The vices were broken down into the following categories:

anger and hatred — includes violent crime, deaths due to firearms or bullying

jealousy — includes theft, identity theft and fraud

excesses and vices — includes obesity rates, excessive drinking and smoking

greed — includes casinos, percent of charitable donations and gambling disorders

lust — includes adult entertainment, active Tinder users and teen birth rate

vanity — includes beauty and tanning salons and 'plastic surgery' Google searches

laziness — includes exercise rates, time watching TV and high school dropout rates

Sacramento ranked 88th in the 'anger and hatred' and 106th in the 'excesses and vices' categories. Other Northern California cities to crack the top 101 include Stockton at 80 and Modesto at 101.

South Burlington, Vermont, was rated the least sinful city.

