Man killed, teenager wounded after shooting in Oak Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A teenage girl was injured and a man killed after a shooting in Oak Park just hours into the new year.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, just after 3 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, police were called to the 3200 block of 42nd Street, a couple blocks away from Broadway, for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims, a 15-year-old boy and an adult man.

The man was pronounced dead, while the teenager was taken to an area hospital.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim, nor have they released any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

Homicide Investigation - 3200 Block of 42nd Street



SPD detectives are in the 3200 Block of 42nd Street to conduct an investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred overnight. Details in press release below:https://t.co/gGFaL7K77r pic.twitter.com/Eoj58WCCl1 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 1, 2021

