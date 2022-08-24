'I just want to see folks off the street' | Newsom announces nearly $700M to house the homeless

Stockton has funding for one of the 35 total projects. They're slated to receive $4.1 million for 14 permanent units and one manager unit.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A $694 million grant is the latest step by California Governor Gavin Newsom to address the homeless crisis in the state.

Newsom plans to create 2,500 units to house the homeless in 19 different communities across the state. To that end, he pledged nearly $700 million to tackle one of the state's biggest challenges in homelessness.

“What I see out on the streets is simply unacceptable,” Newsom said.

That $700 million is spread across 19 communities, including cities like Stockton. The San Joaquin County city is slated to receive $4.1 million for 14 permanent units and one manager unit. There are 35 projects in total.

“I just want to see folks off the street," Newsom said. "I want it done compassionately, thoughtfully… to address the underlying issues and allow people the opportunity to live in dignity and get back on their feet.”

However, in places like Sacramento, which is not included among the recipients, the latest homeless count has close to 7,000 unhoused people without shelter in the county. Some say elected leaders aren't moving fast enough to bring people them indoors.

The funding comes as Sacramento County and city tackled the homeless crisis in their own way, passing new ordinances that include bans on homeless camping along places like city sidewalks and outside government buildings.

However, with not enough shelter available, those who are moved might have few options of where to go next. It's something Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said he's working to resolve.

“We are building more shelter than ever before," Steinberg said. "We’re up to 1,100 beds and safe spaces in the city. When I started as mayor, we had less than 100, but we cannot do it alone.”

Still, people who live in midtown Sacramento said it's hard to turn a street corner without seeing a homeless encampment. They said elected leaders have been slow to act.

“It saddens me that, if anyone wanted to sell their property right now, it would be impossible,” said Jenny Reiken, a midtown resident.

However, Newsom said the new funding is just one step of many to tackle the problem statewide.

“We own this. We got to do more and we got to do better,” he said.

From 2019 to 2022, homelessness in Sacramento County jumped 67%, but in San Francisco, it actually dropped 3.5% and part of that is being credited to more shelter beds being made available.

While the money is getting spread across 19 communities, some say it doesn't go far enough.

