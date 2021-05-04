California recall | Jenner releases first campaign video; Cox hits the road

What was once just the possibility of a recall election is now materializing as more potential candidates begin to campaign.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Caitlyn Jenner and John Cox, two candidates in the gubernatorial recall election against current California Governor Gavin Newsom, are revving up their campaigns.

Both hopeful candidates released campaign videos with clear messaging: California needs a change in leadership.

John Cox lost badly to Newsom in 2018 and has spent $5 million to launch a statewide television ad that starts airing Tuesday.

In his recently released campaign video, Cox highlights his business experience and criticizes Gov. Newsom's economic coronavirus response. He refers to the governor as, "The Beauty," and himself as "The Beast," stating in a voiceover at the beginning of the ad that voters will get the chance this fall to choose between "pretty boy" Newsom or "the beast," Cox.

He also plans to campaign alongside a 1,000-pound Kodiak bear, with a kick-off event taking place in Sacramento Tuesday morning.

Another candidate for governor is also accelerating campaign messaging. Jenner recently released a video narrowing her platforms.

In Jenner's video, she uses imagery of homelessness and business closures, criticizing "career politicians."

"California needs a disruptor," Jenner says in the video. "A compassionate disruptor."

Jenner released the video with her speaking about her candidacy for the first time that shows clips from her Olympic 1976 run. She says she wants to bring back the “gold" to the Golden State.

The release of the two videos from hopeful candidates points to a fresh impression with voters, marking a new phase in the pending recall.

At the same time, the California Democratic Party has made it clear they intend to stand by Gov. Newsom. During the party's annual convention, featured speakers argued removing Newsom from office would roll back the state's liberal policy achievements.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is from California, says she and President Joe Biden support Newsom "100%." She and other speakers also highlighted Biden's activities during his first 100 days in office and urged Democrats to stay energized for both the recall and the 2022 midterms, when Democrats will try to hold power in the House and Senate.

