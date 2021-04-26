Newsom likely to face recall election as counties report over 1.5 million signatures

The verification process is still not complete yet as counties still have until April 29 to verify the remaining signatures.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today, California is getting another tally of the verified signatures supporting a recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom.

According to the Secretary of State's office, there are a total of 1,626,042 verified signatures as of Monday. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to move into a recall election.

The verification process is still not complete yet as counties still have until April 29 to verify the remaining signatures.

"This now triggers the next phase of the recall process, a 30-business-day period in which voters may submit written requests to county Registrars of Voters to remove their names from the recall petition,” Secretary Weber said in a press release. “A recall election will be held unless a sufficient number of signatures are withdrawn."

If the recall effort still has enough signatures by the end of the withdrawal period, the recall election will move into the next phase of the process.

There is still a ways to go before the election gets on the ballot. There will be a months-long review to determine if and when the election happens and it could take until September to set a date.

When the election happens, voters will be asked two questions on the ballot:

Whether Newsom should be removed from office. A list of replacement candidates to choose from if more than 50% of voters support removing Newsom from office.

The recall effort has mainly been fueled by criticism of how Newsom has been handling the pandemic.

Some of the people putting their names in the running for governor amid the recall election include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, former U.S. Rep. Doug Ose, John Cox, who lost to Newsom in the 2018 governor's race, celebrity Caitlyn Jenner and former porn star Mary Carey.

In 2003, voters recalled Democratic Gov. Gray Davis and replaced him with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.