Actor and rapper Nick Cannon is coming to Sacramento in September!

Cannon's full-length tour, Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live, is scheduled to come to the Golden 1 Center on Sunday, Sept. 30.

The tour will feature stand up performances by fan favorite “Wild ‘N Out” cast members, live interaction with the audience as they participate in Wild ‘N Out’s most popular game segments with Nick and cast, and a live music performance from today’s most popular hip-hop stars.

VIP tickets for the tour go on sale Wednesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. The tour dates go on sale to the public Friday, June 15 beginning at 10 a.m.

© 2018 WFMY