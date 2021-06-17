No charges filed against Sacramento police officer accused of domestic violence, DA says

The woman who had accused the officer had previously recanted her claims.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A Sacramento police officer who was accused of domestic violence is no longer facing charges, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said.

Justin Shepard, a three-year veteran of the Sacramento Police Department, was accused of a domestic violence for an alleged incident in Natomas in early May.

"Based on the totality of the circumstances, there is insufficient evidence to file charges and sustain a conviction on the guilt beyond a reasonable doubt standard," said Chief Deputy District Attorney Rod Norgaard in a statement to ABC10. "Therefore, we are declining to file charges at this time.”

The woman who accused the Sacramento police officer of domestic violence fully recanted her claims roughly a week after Shepard's arrest. Authorities said that at the time, the victim had visible injuries but did not require hospitalization.

However, Shepard's attorney released a statement on Monday, May 10, saying that the woman told police she was injured in a work-related accident that had nothing to do with Shepard.

"Further, she explained that her alleged injuries were sustained in a separate accident and work-related occurrences completely unrelated to Officer Shepard. We expect Officer Shepard to be exonerated once the investigation has been concluded," attorney Joel M. Weinstein said in the statement.

