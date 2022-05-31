'No Cruising' ordinance overturned by Sacramento City Council

Sacramento lawmakers said the decision to get rid of the cruising restrictions was made in part to differentiate sideshows from the traditional lowrider community.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The "No Cruising" ordinance targeting lowriders across Sacramento streets since 1988 was overturned by City Council in a unanimous vote on Tuesday night.

Local lowrider community members called for the City Council to remove the ordinance in an ongoing effort to correct still-prevalent stigmas surrounding the community.

"We gather with our cars, and we instantly become family," Sacramento Lowrider Commission member Olivia Fonseca said during Tuesday's vote. "We are hard working citizens— is what I'm sharing with you."

She went on to say there are 40 car clubs with hundreds of members in the Sacramento area.

ABC10 spoke with lowrider families who said Chapter 10.32 of the City Code restricted lowrider cruising in some areas and had unfairly lumped them together with infamous sideshows.

City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela advocated on May 23 for overturning provisions in Chapter 10.32 of the City Code relating to cruising after she spoke with local business owners, police and the Sacramento Lowrider Commission.

After Fonseca and other lowrider community supporters spoke at Tuesday's council meeting, councilmembers unanimously approved overturning the anti-cruising ordinance.

"They have been an integral part of the Little League parade that we reinstituted on Northgate, the Cinco De Mayo parade," said Councilmember Jeff Harris, whose constituents include many members of the Sacramento Lowrider Commission. "These are good people—they're good community members."

For the full City Council report, view the document below.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10