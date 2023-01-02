Strong winds cause widespread outages in greater Sacramento region, affecting thousands

There are currently hundreds of outages in the area, both for SMUD and PG&E customers as the winter storm pushes out of our region for the night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over 100,000 customers are affected by power outages, according to SMUD.

There are currently hundreds of outages in the area, both for SMUD and PG&E customers as the winter storm pushes out of our region for the night.

Wind gusts are up to nearly 60 mph and a special weather statement has been issued by Sacramento's National Weather Service.

Over 26,000 of those customers are in the Arden area and nearly 22,000 in the North Natomas area.

SMUD is aware of the outages and is "responding to outages across the region" and working as "quickly and as safely as possible to restore power during this weather event."

There is no current estimated time of restoration.

A special weather statement has been issued for Sacramento CA, Stockton CA and Elk Grove CA until 9:00 PM PST pic.twitter.com/AbEDECObFm — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 1, 2023

PG&E outages are also being reported in the Rio Vista, Stockton and Lodi areas.

SMUD outage map HERE

PG&E outage map: