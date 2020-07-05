Non-profits look to Big Day of Giving 2020 to raise funds and much more

Hundreds of organizations fill the pages of the Big Day of Giving website, some are big names others may be lesser known but just as impactful.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — May 7, 2020 is the "Big Day of Giving", a 24-hour online movement by the Sacramento Region Community Foundation that helps the community raise money for local non-profits.

Hundreds of organizations fill the pages of the Big Day of Giving website, some are big names others may be lesser known but just as impactful. That’s why the education-centered non-profit "Closing the Gap" is doing what they can to help.



“With Closing the Gap, it really is about getting money to smaller non-profits that are doing really big work,” said Dr. BJ Snowden, Closing the Gap’s vice-president.

The organization’s goal is to get more students in the Sacramento region into college and training for careers, supporting other non-profits through a grants process.

“When people go to Big Day of Giving and give to Closing the Gap, they are giving to programs designed to help students be successful in higher education,” Snowden said.

Like Closing the Gap, the Placer Food Bank also supports smaller non-profits, distributing food to more than 70 of them throughout Placer County. In March, ABC10 took you to their free monthly Rocklin Farmer’s Market, the turnout then amounted to dozens. In April the number surged.

“We had about 460 households that showed up,” said Lisa Heinrich, Placer Food Bank’s director of development of their April Farmer’s Market.

For the food bank, Big Day of Giving couldn’t come soon enough and not only because of increased need. In response to coronavirus impacts, the USDA and Feeding America will be giving the Placer Food Bank a boost.

“We're going to be getting hundreds of thousands of pounds of perishable goods monthly,” Heinrich said. “Goods like milk, eggs, butter, mixed dairy, fresh produce.”

But there’s a catch, the food bank needs refrigeration to store it all. That’s where you and this Big Day of Giving can help.

“Big Day of Giving is a wonderful opportunity for the community to know about our urgent need for refrigeration,” Heinrich said. “The dollars we’re raising is going to help with that need.”

If you are able, head to the Big Day of Giving website to find Closing the Gap, Placer Food Bank, and hundreds of other non-profits. To find it, click here.

Continue the conversation with Zach on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter