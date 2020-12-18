NorCal Rapist sentenced to nearly 900 years in prison

Roy Charles Waller was convicted for the assault of nine women in six counties and seven different cases between 1991-2006.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Roy Charles Waller, also known as the NorCal Rapist, has been sentenced to 897 years in prison.

According to a press release from the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, Waller was convicted on 46 counts of kidnap, forcible rape, oral copulation, sodomy and foreign penetration for the assault of nine women in six counties and seven different cases between 1991-2006. The assaults took place in Sacramento, Yolo, Butte, Sonoma, Solano, and Contra Costa counties.

After years of no leads on the case, authorities were able to link DNA evidence directly to Waller with help from genetic genealogy and GED Match. Waller was arrested at the age of 58 in Berkeley on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, some 27 years after the first reported rape. He was an employee at the University of California, Berkeley at the time.

All nine victims testified during the trial, as well as retired police officers, and sexual assault forensic nurse examiners.

"The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office would like to thank the original detectives from agencies in each jurisdiction on these cases who never gave up pursuing the offender," the statement said.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

Watch more: